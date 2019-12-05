e-paper
Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Aerial advertising comes to India; DGCA issues guidelines

mumbai Updated: Dec 05, 2019 01:11 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Aircraft flying with advertising banners could now become a common sight in India. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in a first, has issued a permit for aerial advertising and framed rules to ensure aviation safety.

The circular issued by Captain Atul Chandra, chief flight operations inspector, said there are guidelines and requirements that operators will have to follow, and prior permissions from the air traffic control (ATC) needs be sought to check the availability of air space.

Operators have been asked to carry only essential crew members during banner towing operations.

“Carriage of passengers on a banner towing flight is prohibited. Banner towing operations shall be restricted to the hours between sunrise and sunset and shall be conducted under Visual Flight Rules (VFR),” read the circular.

These operations will not be permitted over congested areas of cities or over open-air assembly of persons at altitudes lower than 1,000-feet above the highest point in the area.

There is a ban on aerobatic manoeuvres. The aviation watchdog warned that companies breaking safety rules and jeopardising aviation safety could lose permits.

The circular further reads, “The pilot should familiarise himself with the procedure of banner towing under the supervision of a ‘qualified pilot’ who himself is competent to perform banner towing operations, and should certify in writing that he has received training in respect of banner towing operations.”

Sam Balsara, founder of advertising group Madison World, said, “This is a good development. It will be impactful provided it is used judiciously and is economically priced, such that it provides a good return on investment to the advertiser.”

