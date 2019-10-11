e-paper
Friday, Oct 11, 2019

After arrests, city cops get several plaints against HDIL

mumbai Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:42 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav and Pratik Salunkhe
After the arrest of Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), the economic offences wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has received multiple complaints against HDIL from those who had invested in the real estate development company’s projects.

“When the probe began, we got to know that HDIL has several criminal cases against it,” said an EOW officer. One of them is the redevelopment of Patra Chawl, for which the EOW filed a first information report (FIR) in March 2018.

The FIR was registered against Guruashish Constructions Private Limited, a subsidiary of HDIL, and others in the ₹1,034 crore Goregaon Patra Chawl redevelopment scam, on a complaint by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada).

The EOW has not made any progress in the Patra case as the project is under inquiry before other government departments and courts.

The EOW has also received several emails with allegations against HDIL and its various projects by depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank and investors in HDIL’s companies. While many of these complaints are being looked into, not all of them fall under the jurisdiction of EOW, as some are related to housing projects. Such complaints are being forwarded to the concerned agencies.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:42 IST

