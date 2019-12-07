After complaints, Kalyan war memorials to be repaired

mumbai

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:12 IST

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has begun restoration work of war memorials in the city after the residents and citizen activists in Kalyan raised their voice against their poor state of repair.

It is only during occasions like Kargil Diwas or Republic Day that these memorials get their due respect. Other times, it remains ill-maintained, residents complained.

“As part of our annual maintenance, we have undertaken cleaning of lakes and repair work of structures around the city. On a regular basis ward officers will be asked to take care of the various structures and war memorials,” said Govind Bodke, KDMC commissioner.

The memorial built at Mahatma Phule Chowk in Kalyan, is situated at the junction of the cross roads. This war memorial is not easy to spot because of banners and posters around it.

Hawkers often occupy the space around the memorial.

It is dedicated to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, said an activist. “On November 26, while everyone was paying homage to our brave hearts at the war memorial and lighting candles, we noticed that the cap that is usually placed atop a gun was missing. A policeman placed his cap on the memorial. These things should be noticed in advance as it is a disrespect to our martyrs,” said Sahil Pawar, citizen activist, Kalyan.