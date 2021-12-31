After drop during Covid-19 lockdown, noise pollution in Mumbai on the rise in December

mumbai

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:21 IST

Noise pollution levels had dropped significantly during the lockdown but have picked up since restrictions were lifted in September, according to measurements by the Awaaz Foundation.

The foundation measured noise levels in residential and commercial areas of Mumbai, including Bandra, SV Road, Dadar and Mohammed Ali Road during the year.

Before a statewide lockdown was announced in March to curb the spread of Covid-19, decibel (dB) levels, consisting mainly of traffic noise, ranged from about 65dB to 105dB. According to a 2018 NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) report, noise pollution in Mumbai can be attributed mainly to traffic.

However, with the government announcing a statewide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, vehicular traffic came to standstill and noise pollution levels dropped. Between March and May, the decibel levels remained in the range of 41 to 64dB.

“Immediately after the lockdown began in March when vehicular traffic was almost at a complete standstill, noise levels were lowest. In the subsequent months, when the lockdown rules were eased, vehicular traffic resumed, and noise pollution levels started going up again,” said Sumaira Abdulali, founder of Awaaz.

In May and June, Awaaz measured noise levels in the range of 52.9 to 89.8dB.

In September, when Unlock 4 was announced, noise levels were measured at 64dB to 90.5dB. In December, noise levels were between 64.6dB and 95.6dB.

“While currently, the levels are still below the pre-lockdown phase, the noise levels are significantly higher than what was recorded during the first phase of the lockdown,” Abdulali said.