After Elgar Parishad, Sena, NCP differ over probe into snooping

mumbai

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:44 IST

The differences between the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), partners in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government who didn’t agree on allowing the Centre to probe the Elgar Parishad case, are likely to increase further over the constitution of a committee to probe allegations of phone-tapping by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Although home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh announced the constitution of the committee on February 3, the home department is yet to issue an order. The issue was discussed in an informal meeting after the cabinet discussion on Wednesday.

Deshmukh had announced the committee of additional chief secretary (home) Shrikant Singh and joint commissioner, state intelligence department Amitesh Kumar.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and other Sena ministers were insistent on appointing a few more members to the committee. The constitution was delayed after a department raised doubts if the state government can probe the phone tapping done under India Telegraph Act, which is a central act, according to sources. Officials of the home department said a section of politicians is reportedly against the probe in which a certain group of officers is involved. “It is not true that the state government cannot probe the phone tapping done by the police department. A section of officers is misguiding their political bosses,” said another home department official.

Over the Elgar Parishad probe, Deshmukh said in a press conference that his decision of opposing the handing over of the probe to the National Investigation Agency was overruled by Thackeray using his discretionary powers. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had two months ago demanded a probe into the case by a special investigation team (SIT), alleging social activists and writers were vengefully framed for speaking against then BJP government in power.