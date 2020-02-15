e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / After Elgar Parishad, Sena, NCP differ over probe into snooping

After Elgar Parishad, Sena, NCP differ over probe into snooping

mumbai Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:44 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

The differences between the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), partners in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government who didn’t agree on allowing the Centre to probe the Elgar Parishad case, are likely to increase further over the constitution of a committee to probe allegations of phone-tapping by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Although home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh announced the constitution of the committee on February 3, the home department is yet to issue an order. The issue was discussed in an informal meeting after the cabinet discussion on Wednesday.

Deshmukh had announced the committee of additional chief secretary (home) Shrikant Singh and joint commissioner, state intelligence department Amitesh Kumar.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and other Sena ministers were insistent on appointing a few more members to the committee. The constitution was delayed after a department raised doubts if the state government can probe the phone tapping done under India Telegraph Act, which is a central act, according to sources. Officials of the home department said a section of politicians is reportedly against the probe in which a certain group of officers is involved. “It is not true that the state government cannot probe the phone tapping done by the police department. A section of officers is misguiding their political bosses,” said another home department official.

Over the Elgar Parishad probe, Deshmukh said in a press conference that his decision of opposing the handing over of the probe to the National Investigation Agency was overruled by Thackeray using his discretionary powers. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had two months ago demanded a probe into the case by a special investigation team (SIT), alleging social activists and writers were vengefully framed for speaking against then BJP government in power.

top news
Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route
Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route
Tributes, political barbs mark one year of Pulwama
Tributes, political barbs mark one year of Pulwama
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
Govt directs telcos to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore after Supreme Court rebuke
Govt directs telcos to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore after Supreme Court rebuke
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News