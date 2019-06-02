After monsoon, you can take AC Mumbai local train on weekends too

You will soon be able to take the air-conditioned (AC) suburban trains on weekends as well as the Western Railway (WR) is planning to introduce the service on Saturdays and Sundays after the monsoon is over.

The zonal railway will be sending the first AC local train for its scheduled periodic overhaul (POH) maintenance — which inspects the overall condition of a train, including its safety — and will be replacing it with the second train that arrived in the city last week. After the POH maintenance, the train will then be put back on the track.

“After the first train finishes its POH, there will be no need to extensively conduct maintenance for two days every week. This will allow us to operate the AC local train on Saturdays and Sundays too,” said a senior WR official.

The Railways is also contemplating operating the second AC local train simultaneously along with the first one. “The decision on the introduction of the second AC local train has not yet been taken. This is because we will have to replace it with a regular train service as the railway lines are heavily stressed with the number of local trains,” said the WR official. Currently, the second AC train is undergoing trials and software inspections at the WR’s Mahalaxmi car shed. It is supposed to be back in August.

WR is also undertaking trials of the first prototype AC local train, which has its electrical machinery in the under-slung. After the trails are successful, the prototype train will undergo trials on the ghat section of the Central Railway, post which, it is likely to be pushed into service.

The Railways also increased the fare structure of the AC local train, effective from June 1. The minimum single journey fare was hiked to ₹65 from ₹60, whereas the maximum journey fare has increased to ₹220 from ₹205 .

