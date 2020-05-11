All 5 AI pilots test negative for Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:43 IST

All five Mumbai-based Air India pilots who were tested positive for Covid-19 were found to be negative in their second test that was conducted on Sunday. However, the two other employees (a technician and a tug driver) of Air India subsidiary were tested positive for Covid.

Airline spokesperson was unavailable for comment. However, airline sources confirmed that the results of the second tests that came in on Monday evening, showed all pilots to not have been affected by the virus.

These pilots had operated cargo flights to China before April 20 and had been in home isolation for 14 days. They were found to be infected by the virus in their first test, as they were rostered to operate repatriation flights under Vande Bharat mission. As per the aviation ministry’s guideline, all operating crew have been asked to undergo mandatory Covid-19 test.

A top Air India official said, “While all the five pilots were tested negative for Covid-19, second test results of other two other employees (technician and a tug driver) were found to be positive. The airline is in touch with the employees.”

Sources in the Mumbai airport had said all the pilots are asymptomatic and have been sent home by the local civic body for self-quarantine. All the pilots operate Boeing 787 fleet and had flown to China before April 20.