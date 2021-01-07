Alleging irregularities in Maharashtra legislative Council elections, BJP announces plans to move court

mumbai

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 01:01 IST

Alleging enrolment of fake voters from the graduate constituencies for the recently held legislative Council elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its plan to move the court and file a complaint to the Election Commission of India against various irregularities in the elections. The party has also galvanised its organisation set up with an eye on winning maximum 14, 234 gram panchayat elections happening on January 15.

BJP state president Chandrakant Patil alleged that many irregularities were witnessed in the Council elections held a few weeks ago, and it resulted in the ruling parties winning maximum seats. “Thousands of voters who have just passed Class 6 and 7 were enrolled as voters for the graduate constituencies. More than 5,000 voter slips were blank in the Aurangabad constituencies, while in Pune constituency, 137 to 157 votes were cast in just 60 minutes when one vote takes three minutes to be cast. Many voting centres were cancelled at the last minute in Pune, with specific intention. We are moving the high court (HC) and submitting a petition to the election commission,” he added.

In the elections held for six seats in the last week of November, four seats were won by the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), one each by the BJP and an independent. The BJP had to face a humiliating defeat in Nagpur and Pune graduate constituencies, held by it for years.

Responding to the defeat, the party’s central leadership had taken state leadership to task. The party held brainstorming sessions in the presence of the state in-charge CT Ravi in Mumbai. “Yes, we held an introspection session over our defeat in the Council elections, and have chalked out a strategy to win a maximum number of gram panchayats. BJP’s 28 senior leaders will visit 34 districts between January 8 and 10, and take stock of the ground situation. BJP will maximum village panchayats,” Patil said.

The party has also announced to outreach program till village level to collect donations for the Ram Mandir.