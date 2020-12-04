Allow partial reopening of schools, CISCE urges Maharashtra government

mumbai

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 00:29 IST

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which runs ICSE schools in the country has requested the state governments to allow the partial reopening of its affiliated schools from January at least for students of Classes 10 and 12. The board has assured of following all the norms concerning safety.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the board stated that it has requested states to allow schools to reopen partially from January 4. “With students physically attending schools, this time will be utilised for practical work, project work and doubt clearing sessions. This will be extremely beneficial to students who will now get the time to interact directly with the teachers,” stated the circular issued by Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of the board.

The CISCE has also asked the election commission for the schedule of state-level elections to be able to plan Class 10 and 12 board exams better.

According to the circular, if allowed to reopen, schools will have to follow directives issued by the respective state governments regarding Covid-19 and will have to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed by states in this regard. Schools in the city said that the board’s move will help students from the higher standards.

“Students want to come to school especially for solving doubts and it is important to give them that option. Especially students with learning difficulties are having a tough time in the online-only format and we hope that such students are allowed to come to school in small groups for a few physical sessions,” said Kavita Sanghvi, principal of the Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School in Vile Parle.

Officials from the Maharashtra state education department did not respond to calls and messages. Education minister Varsha Gaikwad also remained unavailable for comment.

Even as the state government allowed schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from November 23, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared that schools in the city shall remain closed for students till December 31.