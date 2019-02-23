Ambedkar-led front to hold rally at Shivaji Park today

In the run-up to the upcoming general elections, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) headed by Prakash Ambedkar will hold a joint mega rally on Saturday with its ally, Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

The rally assumes significance as Ambedkar, who is being wooed by the Congress-NCP to come on board their opposition alliance, may announce that he will not be a part of it. There is also a possibility of him announcing that the VBA-AIMIM alliance will contest all 48 seats in the state. This will set up a third front in the state that would cut into the opposition votes.

“Wait for our rally. I’ll spell out our stance. However, despite speculation that the AIMIM is not going to contest seats this election, they will contest the Assembly polls. They will, however,, support us,” said Ambedkar.

JV Pawar, VBA spokesperson, called it a show of strength by the party. “Our leader will guide workers for the polls. It is an important rally where Prakash Ambedkar will spell out his strategy,” said Pawar.

The VBA has been demanding 12 seats from the Congress. During talks with Ambedkar, the Congress offered VBA only four seats, which has led to a deadlock between two parties. Fed up of the Congress for failing to take any decision, Ambedkar recently announced that he would be contesting all 48 parliamentary seats along with AIMIM.

Another bone of contention is that the Congress wants VBA to break its alliance with the AIMIM, as the former calls the latter a communal outfit. However, Ambedkar has refused to snap ties with the AIMIM.

The Congress wants Ambedkar in their camp as he is the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution, held in high regard by Dalits. In addition, two Dalit leaders are a major force — Ambedkar and union minister Ramdas Athawale, who has currently allied with the ruling BJP.

Waris Pathan, AIMIM legislator, said the decision to contest the elections in the state will be decided by its chief, Owaisi.

