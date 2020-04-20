Andheri society where actors live is sealed after 1 tests positive

mumbai

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:56 IST

While over 700 areas have been listed as containment zones in the city, the latest to join is a housing society in Andheri (West) where several TV stars and Bollywood actors reside.

One out of the total three wings of the residential building was sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday late evening after a positive case was reported from the building.

According to Ranjana Patil, a Bharatiya Janata Party corporator from the area, one resident of the C wing tested positive and was admitted to Hiranandani Hospital.

Patil said, “One of the three wings has been sealed. One person tested positive on Sunday evening, and further process to seal the building partially is ongoing by the BMC.”

Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner, BMC’s K-West ward, said, “We are sealing all those buildings where we find positive cases. In K-West ward alone, we have around 81 areas marked as containment zones.”

According to BMC officials, high-risk and low-risk contacts of the Covid-19-positive person will be traced, tested and quarantined.

The building falls in K-West ward that covers areas like Andheri (West), Vile Parle (West), Oshiwara etc.

A BMC official said, “The high-risk contacts will be institutionally quarantined, and those who fall under the low-risk contact list will be home quarantined, and if needed, contacts will be tested twice between seven and 14 days from the date of being quarantined.”