Angry after crash, two take away law student’s bike at Gamdevi

A 51-year-old man and his 29-year-old driver were arrested on Wednesday for robbing a 26-year-old law student of his bike in Gamdevi, after the latter rammed the two-wheeler into their car.

The arrested accused have been identified as Bosco John D’mello, a Bandra resident and a management consultant, and his driver, Manoj Kumar Sahu. The Gamdevi police have recovered the two-wheeler belonging to Kalpesh Shinde, an LT Marg resident.

According to the police, on Tuesday evening, Shinde was heading towards Babulnath temple from Bhavan’s College on his bike. Around 5.30pm, he rammed his bike into a car, which had stopped at the signal, damaging its rear end. Angry, the car owner, D’mello, and driver, Sahu got into a heated argument with Shinde and demanded ₹10,000 for the damage. As the spat escalated, a traffic police constable intervened and directed them to go to the Gamdevi police station to solve the matter, said officers.

“D’mello took out Shinde’s bike keys, forcing him to push the two-wheeler to the police station, while he and Sahu left in the car. However, the duo intercepted Shinde at another junction near Bhavan’s College and started arguing with him about the money again,” said senior inspector Rajendra Mohite. D’mello then gave the bike’s keys to Sahu, asked him to not to let go of Shinde until he gave the money, and left in his car, said Mohite. After some time, however, Sahu pushed Shinde and fled with his bike.

Shinde then approached the police and a complaint was registered. “With the help of the car’s photo that Shinde had taken, we managed to get information of the owner. On Wednesday, our officers arrested both of them. D’mello and Sahu have been charged under sections 392 [robbery] and 34 [common intention] of the Indian Penal Code and were remanded in police custody till Friday,” Mohite said.

