Aniket Khicchi custodial death: Bombay HC grants bail to 3 convicted policemen

The Bombay high court on Monday granted bail to three policemen convicted in the Aniket Khichhi custodial death case of Vanrai police station in Goregaon (East).

Justices Bhushan Gavai and Sarang Kotwal granted bail to police constables Umesh Gosavi, Kiran Pingle and Sandeep Salunkhe during the pendency of their appeals against the convictions.

In January 2016, the trial court had convicted the trio along with police officer Chandrakant Kamble under sections 304(II) (homicidal death not amounting to murder), 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort confession, or to compel restoration of property by a police officer), along with section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. All three were sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment and were ordered to pay a fine of ₹15,000 each.

According to the prosecution, on October 26, 2013, the victim Aniket, was apprehended by Vanrai police along with another suspect Ratan Vani at NESCO Ground for alleged theft and were taken to the police station, where Aniket was allegedly assaulted by the police officers on duty. At about 9.45pm, he became unconscious and was taken to Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Senior advocate, Rajeev Chavan, who argued for the three convicts, said that the deceased was already badly beaten by members of the public before police took him into custody, and had sustained a severe head injury in attempting to flee from the spot.

Chavan also pointed out that the convicts had already spent over four and half years behind bars and had served more than half of the sentence handed down to them by the trial court.