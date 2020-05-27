Animal Welfare Board ask states to report on animals stranded in circuses during lockdown

mumbai

Updated: May 27, 2020 19:48 IST

The Animal Welfare Board India (AWBI) – a central government advisory body - has asked all states to submit a report after an animal welfare group People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) highlighted the plight of stranded animals in circuses across India during the Covid-19 pandemic. States need to identify circuses in each district, inspect how animals are doing, check, housing conditions, and feeding practices and submit a report of each circus to the board.HTC