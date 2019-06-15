Arm reattached, man can now hold objects

A month after doctors at RN Cooper Hospital, Juhu, attached the severed arm of a 28-year-old man in a seven-hour-long surgery, Dharmendra Parmar, a daily wage labourer from Gujarat, is now able to move his re-attached arm and hold objects.

According to Parmar’s family, on May 5 , Parmar had slipped from the footboard of a train at Andheri station, fell on the tracks, and was run over by another train. The incident completely severed his right arm from the shoulder. “His friends secured the severed arm in a plastic bag and rushed him to the hospital within 45 minutes of the accident,” said Dr Nitin Ghag, consultant plastic surgeon, who operated upon Parmar. “Once severed, blood flow to the severed organ also stops, which speeds up the process of degeneration. In such situations, the organ needs to be re-attached within five to six hours,” Dr Ghag added.

The doctors, after performing diagnostic tests, immediately started the surgery. They used parts of skin, arteries and veins from other parts of the body to join the limb back to Parmar’s body. Blood supply to the hand was restored immediately after the surgery. “Parmar is showing improvement, but it will take a year for him to use his hand effectively,” said Dr Ganesh Shinde, dean, RN Cooper Hospital.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 05:43 IST