Home / Mumbai News / Arnab Goswami arrest: Not freedom of press issue, why's BJP complaining, asks Sena

Arnab Goswami arrest: Not freedom of press issue, why’s BJP complaining, asks Sena

Goswami was arrested in Mumbai by Raigad police for allegedly abetting the suicide of 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018

mumbai Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 16:42 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami arrives in a police van to be produced in a court, at Alibag in Raigad district on November 4.
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami arrives in a police van to be produced in a court, at Alibag in Raigad district on November 4.(PTI)
         

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena spokesperson Anil Parab on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its protests against the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami earlier in the day. Parab said the arrest of the journalist is in no way an attack on the freedom of press and questioned if Goswami was a BJP worker.

Goswami was arrested in Mumbai by Raigad police for allegedly abetting the suicide of 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018. Parab said that Naik’s widow had moved court seeking reinvestigation, and the police arrested Goswami after the court order.

“This case is not connected to the freedom of press in any manner. BJP workers and leaders are complaining as if Arnab Goswami is their functionary and he was falsely arrested. He has been arrested in the case for further investigation. Where does the question of freedom of press or arise in this? Parab asked.

Parab said that Naik had named Arnab Goswami and two others in his suicide note, alleging that they had not paid his fees, forcing him to end his life.“The investigation on this suicide was not done at that time. Anvay Naik’s wife moved court and it granted permission to police to investigate the case. He added, “I reiterate that there is no vindictive action or attack on freedom of press from the government. The investigation in the cases has restarted after a court order.”

Slamming its former ally, the Sena minister said, “The question here is why is BJP shielding Arnab Goswami. A Marathi woman lost her husband... The BJP is shielding a man because of whom the woman has lost her husband and is giving it an angle of Emergency and attack on freedom of the press. If a man is arrested in connection to a case, does it mean the state is going towards Emergency?” He asked why there was no hue and cry over the arrest of the other two accused in the case. “Does it mean that BJP wants to save a person because of whom a man was allegedly driven to suicide?”

The Sena leader went on to call Goswami a “parrot” of BJP, who could squeal on those at whose behest the case was suppressed in the previous government. “BJP’s parrot has been arrested and put in the cage today. I think it will have to be investigated whether BJP’s life is in this parrot,” he said.

Parab added that the state government would inquire why the case was not investigated properly when it came to light. He added, “Strict action will be taken against those police officers who are found to be guilty to suppress the case. The government will inquire in this matter,” he said.

