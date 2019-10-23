Arora’s police custody extended

mumbai

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:17 IST

A city court on Tuesday extended the police custody of former director of PMC Bank, Surjit Singh Arora by two days.

Arora, 65, was produced in Esplanade court and EOW told the court that Arora was an important suspect in the ₹4,355-crore fraud because Arora was on the loan committee for three terms. His custody was necessary since the investigation team was uncovering new information, senior inspector Kishore Parab told the court.

Arora was also a director of PMC Bank for more than 10 years and is suspected to have abused his position to facilitate the fraud, said Parab.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:17 IST