As Ambedkar goes with Owaisi, Maharashtra Congress invites him for alliance talks

The decision of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s grandson and Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar to forge an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has created a flutter in Maharashtra’s political circles.

While the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena criticised Ambedkar, the main Opposition party, Congress, invited him for talks.

The Shiv Sena on Monday slammed the alliance between Prakash Ambedkar-led Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) and AIMIM, alleging they have come together to help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“These two political parties were carrying out the politics of the BJP from behind the curtains. Now both of them will openly help the BJP in the 2019 elections. The alliance between the two parties is not a good sign for the country,” said the editorial, in party mouthpiece Saamana on Monday.

The BBM-AIMIM alliance, which will have an impact on electoral arithmetic, could turn out to be an advantage for the BJP. Political observers said the alliance could be a setback to the proposed grand alliance of Opposition parties in the state, as there could be a split in Dalit and Muslim votes.

The Sena also flayed BBM chief Ambedkar, for joining hands with AIMIM, which is a “corrupt version of the Muslim League”. “This was not expected from the grandson of Babasaheb Ambedkar...The real face of Prakash Ambedkar has been exposed after he chose to go to Owaisi’s camp,” the editorial said.

The editorial asked if the two parties have an agenda to tackle issues related to employment. “Such pits are created so Dalits remains Dalit, and Muslims are not known as Indian, but Muslims. It is an attempt to put the country in a pit,” it said.

However, the Sena showed confidence in the Dalit community and “nationalist” Muslims, stating they will not turn towards the “evil alliance”.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) called the alliance “B-team of the BJP”. “As the BJP knows it can never get Dalit and Muslim votes, they have facilitated this partnership to split the opposition votes,” said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande.

The Congress, meanwhile, said it was hopeful that Ambedkar would join the alliance. State Congress chief Ashok Chavan on Monday sent senior party leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil to convince Ambedkar. “Our priority is to defeat the communal forces and I am hopeful that Ambedkar will help us. We are open to talks with him and want the BBM on board,” said Chavan.

Meanwhile, both the BBM and AIMIM called the allegations misleading. “The Sena and MNS have thrived on the agenda of hate and so are levelling baseless allegations. If we are communal, they should ideally go to the Election Commission, asking them to deregister us, instead of misleading people,” said AIMIM legislator Imtiyaaz Jaleel.

The BBM said their core criterion of selecting an alliance partner was its allegiance to the Constitution. “The AIMIM has always upheld the Constitution, unlike the BJP which periodically calls for changing it. Our leader Prakash Ambedkar has always been secular and will never accommodate communal elements. People who criticise us should look at their track record,” said BBM spokesperson JV Pawar.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 00:56 IST