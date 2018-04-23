As Mumbai hits the pedal, hotels push brakes on cycle parking

Cyclists across the city who met for ‘cycle katta’ on Sunday at Maharashtra Nature Park expressed concern about not being allowed inside five-star hotels and other commercial establishments with their bicycles.

This comes in the wake of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) trying to promote cycling as a form of ‘smart commute’. Cycling is considered as an exercise and as an environment- friendly form of commute as the vehicle does not release greenhouse gases.

Chetan Shah of Mumbai Cycling Enthusiasts, one of the biggest cycling groups in the city said when he visited one of the hotels in the city, he was asked to keep his bicycle outside the compound.

“I tried reasoning with the staff there that my bicycle was expensive and I cannot leave it on the road while I purchase bakery products from the hotel, but they didn’t seem to understand. Earlier when I had been to Goa, that wasn’t the case,” Shah said. He said if the city had to be made bicycle-friendly then parking space for cycles needs to be allocated in all office buildings, hotels and restaurants. “A designated parking policy is required because when a building can accommodate 200 cars, then why can’t there be space for four to five bicycles,” Shah said.

A representative of a hotel was unavailable for comments. Actor Sonali Kulkarni who was also speaking at the event said she rides to her script narration meetings on her bicycle. “I am not ashamed of (using) a bicycle but some five-star hotels do not allow bicycle parking. I use a bicycle when I run errands like buying vegetables, or go out for my weekly fix of coconut water. Cars have parking issues and why burn fuel unnecessarily,” Kulkarni said.

However, Vipin Arumugham, a 39-year-old consultant carries his foldable cycle to theatres as well. “Since my cycle is foldable, I have placed it next to the screen in two theatres. Although one of the theatres didn’t allow me to take my bicycle all the way to the screen, I have seen that small restaurants don’t have a problem. The bigger ones might object,” Arumugham said