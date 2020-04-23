e-paper
Assault at Awhad’s house: HC asks cops to secure CCTV footage

mumbai Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:40 IST
Press Trust of India
The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday directed the police to submit the CCTV footage of Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad’s bungalow from the day when a man was allegedly beaten up there.

Justice GS Kulkarni also sought the state government’s response to a plea filed by the victim, Anant Karmuse, who sought to make Awhad an accused and urged the case to be transferred to the CBI.

On April 8, a case of assault, kidnapping and criminal intimidation was registered against unidentified supporters of the minister as well as few policemen after Karmuse alleged he was beaten up at the NCP leader’s Thane residence over a Facebook post. Five persons were subsequently arrested by Vartak Nagar police.

Karmuse, a civil engineer, had alleged some police personnel visited him on April 5 and told him that he would have to go to the police station, but instead took him to Awhad’s bungalow. At the bungalow, he was allegedly beaten up by 10 to 15 men over a morphed picture of the minister he had shared on Facebook. Awhad was present during the incident, he alleged.

The minister, however, has denied the allegations.

After brief arguments, justice Kulkarni directed the police to secure CCTV footage of the relevant period from Awhad’s residence and to submit it in a sealed cover to a magistrate in Thane.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing to April 30 asking the state to file a reply.

