Assess crop loss in 3 days: CM

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:55 IST

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday directed the administration to complete the damage assessment of crop losses in the rain-affected areas of the state within three days, while Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray termed the state’s relief package inadequate.

Fadnavis and Thackeray both toured affected areas to take stock of the situation. Sena leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray toured Konkan region to inspect the losses due to unseasonal rain.

Fadnavis visited Mhaispur, Lakhanwada, Kapashi and Chikhalgaon in Akola on Sunday and interacted with farmers who had suffered crop damage. In a bid to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party, Thackeray, who visited Kannad and Vaijapur in Aurangabad district, demanded the farmers should be immediately given relief of ₹25,000 per hectare without any conditions.

The state government on Saturday approved Rs 10,000 crore as a special provision to provide immediate assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains. “The ₹10,000-crore package for crop losses due to unseasonal rains is very less,” Thackeray said.

Aaditya toured Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, where paddy plantation has been severely hit. He toured villages in Lanja, Rajapur, Kudal areas of the two districts.