Nov 19, 2019
At 21.4°C, Mumbai feels nip in the air

mumbai Updated: Nov 20, 2019
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

Night temperatures in the city dropped to 21.4 degrees Celsius, with the weather bureau forecasting a further dip in mercury as winter sets in.

The Santacruz weather station recorded the lowest minimum temperature this season at 21.4 degrees Celsius, which is 0.4 degrees below normal while Colaba recorded 24 degrees Celsius, one degree Celsius below normal. Over the past three weeks, the minimum temperature ranged between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius in Mumbai. With the gradual drop in temperatures, the air quality has been deteriorating. Mumbai recorded the pollutant measuring indicator – air quality index (AQI) for pollutant PM2.5 (particulate matter) at 161, falling under the ‘moderate’ category.

The day temperature in south Mumbai was 34.8 degrees, 1.4 degrees above normal while 34.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in the suburbs, which was 0.5 degrees above normal.

“With the setting in of western disturbance and easterly to northeasterly winds blowing, cooler conditions are expected during early morning and late evenings through the week,” said SG Kamble, scientist, India Meteorological Department.

