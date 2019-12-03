e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

At 35.1°C, Monday saw highest December day temperature in two years

mumbai Updated: Dec 03, 2019 00:57 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

The city recorded its highest December day temperature in two years on Monday.

The maximum temperature recorded at Santacruz, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, was 35.1 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees above normal, while Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 35 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal.

The highest maximum day temperature in December was recorded on December 1 (both in 2017 and 2018) at 34.8 and 34.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In 2016, it was 36.2 degrees Celsius on December 5 and 6, and 36.5 degrees Celsius on December 1, 2015 (highest in the past 10 years).

The minimum temperature in the suburbs was also the highest in two years, as Santacruz recorded 23.4 degrees Celsius, almost 4 degrees above normal while 24.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in south Mumbai, 2.2 degrees above normal.

“Warm winds coming from the easterly direction prevail over Mumbai. The wind pattern is expected to be easterly to southeasterly in coming days, and the presence of weather systems in the Arabian Sea may lead to some cloud cover,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The rise in day temperature however, led to a decline in pollution levels, as the air quality index (AQI) according to Central Pollution Control Board, dropped to 151 (moderate) on Monday, from 210 (poor) on Sunday.

top news
PM Modi wanted us to work together, told him not possible: Sharad Pawar
PM Modi wanted us to work together, told him not possible: Sharad Pawar
Sitharaman throws bundle of darts at Cong over Rahul Bajaj’s criticism
Sitharaman throws bundle of darts at Cong over Rahul Bajaj’s criticism
CBI files FIR in Rs 100 bribery case in UP’s Pratapgarh district
CBI files FIR in Rs 100 bribery case in UP’s Pratapgarh district
From chemical castration to lynching, Parliament debates steps to curb rapes
From chemical castration to lynching, Parliament debates steps to curb rapes
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
971 players register for IPL auction, including 215 capped internationals
971 players register for IPL auction, including 215 capped internationals
Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Indian Navy’s first woman pilot
Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Indian Navy’s first woman pilot
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News