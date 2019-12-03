At 35.1°C, Monday saw highest December day temperature in two years

mumbai

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 00:57 IST

The city recorded its highest December day temperature in two years on Monday.

The maximum temperature recorded at Santacruz, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, was 35.1 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees above normal, while Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 35 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal.

The highest maximum day temperature in December was recorded on December 1 (both in 2017 and 2018) at 34.8 and 34.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In 2016, it was 36.2 degrees Celsius on December 5 and 6, and 36.5 degrees Celsius on December 1, 2015 (highest in the past 10 years).

The minimum temperature in the suburbs was also the highest in two years, as Santacruz recorded 23.4 degrees Celsius, almost 4 degrees above normal while 24.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in south Mumbai, 2.2 degrees above normal.

“Warm winds coming from the easterly direction prevail over Mumbai. The wind pattern is expected to be easterly to southeasterly in coming days, and the presence of weather systems in the Arabian Sea may lead to some cloud cover,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The rise in day temperature however, led to a decline in pollution levels, as the air quality index (AQI) according to Central Pollution Control Board, dropped to 151 (moderate) on Monday, from 210 (poor) on Sunday.