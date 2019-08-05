At Wadala,Mumbai: Anik depot likely to be part of Integrated Transport Hub

mumbai

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:50 IST

The 16-hectare Anik bus depot at Wadala,Mumbai,is likely to be a part of the proposed Integrated Transport Hub (ITH), which aims to bring various modes of transport under one roof. This plan is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)’s aim to develop Wadala into a residential, commercial and transport hub. “The Anik bus depot currently falls outside the notified area of Wadala. MMRDA has requested the Urban Development Department to include the same in the Wadala notified area,” said Dilip Kawatkar, chief spokesperson of MMRDA.

The agency has also proposed to include the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) and Metro casting yard, along with the bus depot of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking as part of the ITH. However, it is awaiting nod from the BEST panel. MMRDA officials said the modified planning proposals have been sent to the state government only for the current notified area. However, they have also prepared planning proposals for the Anik bus depot area. On August 2, the BEST management tabled the proposal to the BEST Committee, the policy-making body, and sought nod for its participation in the ITH project. The depot cannot be a part of the project unless the BEST panel approves it. The panel is likely to discuss the agency’s proposal in the next meeting.

The ITH project proposal gained momentum after a meeting chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 27, where he directed the civic chief to work in coordination with MMRDA to speed up the project. According to another MMRDA official, they have proposed the Anik depot, casting yard and ISBT at the basement and podium floors, while commercial and residential towers will be above it. “Transport systems like monorail, proposed Metro line, ISBT and bus depot will foster the development planned in Wadala as part of the transit-oriented development concept, which will benefit citizens,” said an MMRDA official.

Infrastructure projects like the monorail, connectivity of the Eastern Freeway and the upcoming Metro 4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali) will increase the area’s real-estate potential. According to BEST, the state had allotted 1.61 lakh square metres land at Wadala, where Anik and Pratiksha Nagar depots developed in 1988 and 1996. The land was acquired in three phases between 1977 to 1981.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 01:28 IST