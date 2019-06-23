Autos and taxis older than 15 years may go off roads

Many taxis and autorickshaws in the city may soon go off roads, as the Maharashtra government is likely to cap the age limit of these vehicles to 15 years. The app-based taxis may get an age limit of 10 years.

There are currently 45,000 taxis and 2.15 lakh autorickshaws plying on Mumbai’s roads.

This comes after a four-member state-appointed Khatua panel, headed by retired IAS officer B C Khatua, in its October 2017 report recommended lowering the age limit of taxis and autorickshaws. The current age bar for taxis is 20 years and 16 years for autorickshaws.

Senior transport department officials, who did not wish to be named said, “The state is going to accept the Khatua panel’s recommendations about lowering the taxi and autorickshaws’ age, along with several other recommendations.” The panel also suggested that app-based taxis and radio taxis run for only 10 years.

Despite app-based taxis falling under the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules 2017, which sets their age limit at 20 years, they are currently plying on All India Tourist Permit, which has the age bar of nine years. In its report, the Khatua panel said, in 15 years, conventional taxis and autorickshaws operated around 7.2 lakh km and 6.3 lakh km, respectively. “This mileage in the lifetime of a taxi is way too high, as after 4.5 lakh to 5 lakh km, the quality of service and comfort of rides tend to deteriorate sharply,” the report said. On August 1, 2013, the State Transport Authority (STA) had reduced the age of taxis and auto-rickshaws to 20 and 16 years, acting on the Hakim panel’s report of 2012. Earlier, autorickshaws had no age bar, but in 2010, STA set the age limit of taxis to 25 years.

For taxis and autorickshaws outside MMR, the panel recommended the same age limit of 15 years. It also said the decision should be implemented in phases. In the case of app-based taxis, the panel recommended 10 years as “the city taxis are premium taxis compared to black and yellow taxis. Hence, the commuters will expect that they be well-maintained and provide a comfortable ride,” the report said.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 01:29 IST