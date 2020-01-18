e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Avoid remarks that can embarrass IIT-B’s relations with govt: Circular

Avoid remarks that can embarrass IIT-B’s relations with govt: Circular

mumbai Updated: Jan 18, 2020 00:10 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

As protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) grow in strength at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), the administration has asked its employees to act according to its code of conduct and not make statements that may be construed as criticism of the Central government.

IIT-B has not taken any disciplinary action against those participating in the protests, which began on January 5, after violence erupted at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and resulted in 26 (including students and teachers) getting injured.

On January 9, IIT-B’s administration issued a circular asking staff and employees to refrain from making public statements that could “embarrass the relations” of the institute with the Central government.

The circular quoted the service conditions and conduct rules under the IIT Act. It has asked employees to not make statements of fact or opinion which can lead to criticism of any current or recent policy of the institute or can embarrass its relations with the Centre.

Failure to comply with the directions could attract disciplinary action.

Director Subhasis Chaudhuri told HT that the institute remains an apolitical space. “The circular was issued to reiterate the service codes that employees of the institute can’t make any statements in their official capacity,” he said while refusing to comment on whether any disciplinary action would be initiated against faculty members participating in protests.

“The institute may not take a blanket disciplinary action on all protestors, but we are worried that some of us may be targeted for participating in the protests to send a message to others,” said a faculty member on condition of anonymity.

Many senior faculty members have participated in the ongoing silent protest on campus.

On Wednesday, despite the circular, over 1,000 students, faculty members and employees held a march on campus against CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). A 10-day lecture series, titled ‘Preamble’, is being held on IIT_B campus as an ancillary to the protest.

top news
In first remarks on Hyperloop, Ajit Pawar hits pause on futuristic project
In first remarks on Hyperloop, Ajit Pawar hits pause on futuristic project
‘Understand the sufferings’: Delhi Police’s appeal to Shaheen Bagh protesters
‘Understand the sufferings’: Delhi Police’s appeal to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Applicants need to submit three proofs under CAA: Himanta
Applicants need to submit three proofs under CAA: Himanta
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News