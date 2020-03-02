e-paper
Back with the ban: Drive against plastic relaunched

mumbai Updated: Mar 02, 2020 00:17 IST
Mehul Thakkar
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday re-initiated its drive against single-use plastic by taking action against 11 offenders caught using or possessing it.

The drive, which was started following environment minister Aaditya Thackeray announcement to make the state free of single-use plastic from May 1, resulted in the collection of ₹55,000 in fine.

The quantity of the plastic seized on was not of huge, but BMC said starting Monday the drive will start in a full swing. Unorganised establishments and hawkers who are continuing to use single-use plastic bags will be targeted during the drive.A BMC official said, “The focus this time will be repeat offenders, unorganised establishments and hawkers. After a huge drive last time, many organised establishments have cut down on using single-use plastic.”

The action was taken in areas like Goregaon, Colaba and Andheri. The BMC has decided that focus now will be on taking action against repeat offenders by cancelling their licences. It also visited in several markets including Crawford Market and the municipal market at Parel.

The drive against single-use plastic was first launched in 2018, however, it fizzled out after a point. “The drive had lost its place as the administration was posted for election duty in 2019, however, now we have started taking action against offenders,” the BMC official added.

Meanwhile, BMC officials are also taking help from the Mumbai Police and informers in drive against using single-use plastic.

