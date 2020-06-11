Bars, restaurants allowed to do home delivery of foreign liquor in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 11:30 IST

Mumbaikars have been allowed to order liquor from their nearest bars and restaurants via home delivery amid the easing of lockdown restrictions, which were imposed since mid-March to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, and the Maharashtra government’s Mission Begin Again campaign to restore a semblance of normalcy in the city, despite the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Bombay high court (HC) was informed by the state government that the collectors of Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts have issued orders, allowing FL-III licence holder bars and restaurants to sale liquor by home delivery in sealed bottles.

Additional government pleader Abhay Patki, however, clarified that the permission has been given to clear the existing liquor stock of licenced bars and restaurants.

Patki’s submission to the court was in response to a petition filed by the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association, which had complained that home delivery of liquor by restaurants holding FL-III licences in a bid to clear their existing stock was prevented by the authorities, despite the state excise department’s order to that effect issued on May 19.

The plea also pointed out that the collectors of Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts, however, issued an order on May 22, allowing liquor shops to do home delivery of foreign liquor to their customers.

The plea, filed through advocate Veena Thadani, stated that though bar and restaurant owners across Mumbai have paid hefty licence fees, their businesses have suffered massive losses because of the prolonged lockdown restrictions due to the viral outbreak.

The liquor items, which have sell-by dates, will become unfit for human consumption soon, the plea added.

Later, advocate Thadani withdrew the petition after Patki informed the court that Mumbaikars have been allowed to order liquor from their nearest bars and restaurants via home delivery.