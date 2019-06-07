BCom students can apply online for photocopies of answer sheets

In a first, the University of Mumbai (MU) has allowed bachelor of commerce (BCom) students to apply online for re-evaluation and photocopies of answer sheets for four papers, exams for which were held last month.

Students can file a digital application on http://revalphoto.mu.ac.in/reval_fh2019/instruction.html to get digital photocopies on e-mails.

June 18 is the last date to apply.

For the past several years, the university has been criticised for delay in declaring re-evaluation results. While the university has a facility for online application for examinations, re-evaluation and photocopy requests were accepted offline only. During the semester examination held in October and November last year, the varsity had received around 77,000 applications for re-evaluation.

“Usually, it takes 15 days for applications to reach from colleges to the university. Through this system, applications will reach us quicker and we will be able to process these applications and assign teachers for assessment through on-screen marking (OSM) system,” said a varsity official.

The students can also pay online through digital payment gateways such as debit cards, credit cards, netbanking and even mobile phone wallets.

