BEST quarantines staff of Hutatma Chowk division

BEST quarantines staff of Hutatma Chowk division

mumbai Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:13 IST
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport(BEST) has quarantined its employees working at its electric supply division at Hutatma Chowk in Fort after one of its employee tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday. The electric supply division of Hutatma Chowk has also been shut by the organisation. The employee, who tested positive, had travelled to his native place on March 18 and March 19. “The employee had a fever and got himself admitted to a private hospital. He later tested positive for coronavirus. His coworkers are also under quarantine,” said an BEST official.

