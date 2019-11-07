Best schools in the city’s east

mumbai

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:05 IST

Selecting a school for their children is possibly the most crucial decision parents make. The Hindustan Times Top Schools survey is an important tool to help them arrive at this choice.

It’s not easy, of course. Parents decide on a school after careful consideration of various factors: distance from home, fees, the institution’s academic record, its infrastructure, the quality of teachers and the support staff, children’s safety, curricular and co-curricular activities, etc. While earlier this would have been a limited but easy choice, it is not so now thanks to an explosion in the number of schools, curricula options, and the city’s evolving demographics.

It is with all these factors in mind that we are pleased to present the 2019 Hindustan Times Top Schools survey. Now in its 11th edition, the HT Top Schools survey is the most exhaustive, most credible study of the city’s best schools across 18 parameters that are judged with the most rigorous standards. The methodology (details provided below) has proved its efficacy since 2009, the year we launched our Top Schools list.

Over the years, we have incorporated suggestions from parents and schools to make the process more robust and demanding so that only the best make it to the top.

Each year, we list the top schools -- including international schools -- from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Apart from the rankings, we have short profiles of each of the schools that made it to the top each zone. At the end of the rankings series, we will publish a few special pieces on the latest trends in school education and how they will impact your child. We hope you enjoy our series.

1. UDAYACHAL HIGH SCHOOL

Pirojsha Nagar, Vikhroli (East) | www.udaychal.com

HISTORY: The motto of the school is “Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya”, which means “lead us from darkness to light”. It was inaugurated in 1955.

UNIQUE FEATURES: The school was awarded an ISA certificate by British Council. The school follows environment-friendly practices and the Indian Green Building Council has recognised it as a ‘green school’. Great emphasis is placed on co-scholastic activities. It was awarded ISO 14001 certification.

HIGHEST RATINGS: Academic rigour, value for money & selection process

BOARD: Maharashtra State Board

ANNUAL FEES: Not disclosed

STUDENTS: 2,714

STUDENT-TEACHER RATIO: 15:1

We strive towards pioneering goals while being deeply rooted in a strong value system.

REKHA PANDEY, principal, secondary school and BINAIFER CHHOGA, principal, primary and pre-primary school

2. SHISHUVAN ENGLISH MEDIUM SCHOOL

426, Shraddhanand Road, Matunga | www.shishuvan.com

HISTORY: In 1995, Shri Hirji Bhojraj & Sons Kutchi Visha Oswal Jain Chhatralaya, a charitable trust, first mooted the idea of an English-medium school. Shishuvan came into existence in June 2001.

UNIQUE FEATURES: The school fosters a fearless environment. The school has a state-of-the-art infra for sports. Innovative methodologies like integrated learning, theme-based teaching, projects, using drama to teach concepts, etc are used.

HIGHEST RATINGS: Academic rigour, selection process & value for money

BOARD: ICSE

ANNUAL FEES: ₹1.23L

STUDENTS: 1,520

STUDENT-TEACHER RATIO: 18:1

We endeavour to give to the society a generation that is analytical, caring and empowered to face the realities of life.

Prachi Ranadive, principal

3. THE SOMAIYA SCHOOL

Somaiya Vidyavihar, Vidyavihar East | tss.somaiya.edu

HISTORY: Somaiya Vidyavihar was founded in 1959 by Padmabhushan (late) Shri KJ Somaiya. Spread across two main campuses in Vidyavihar and Sion-Chunabhatti, Somaiya Vidyavihar has about 32,000 students.

UNIQUE FEATURES: The school incorporates the best teaching practices. Discussions, project-based learning, problem-based learning are some of the common practices implemented.

HIGHEST RATINGS: Academic rigour, selection process & value for money

BOARD: CBSE

ANNUAL FEES: ₹2.33L

STUDENTS: 1,193

STUDENT-TEACHER RATIO: Pre-primary—22:1, Primary and secondary—30:1

Teachers use technology to enhance learning and use the entire campus and the city to make learning experiential.

Parveen Shaikh, principal

3. HIRANANDANI FOUNDATION SCHOOL

Hiranandani Gardens, Powai | www. hiranandanifoundationschoolpowai.com

HISTORY: The school was founded in 1990 by the Hiranandani Foundation. The school’s student body consists of children from different parts of India.

FEATURES: The school offers an excellent ground, well-equipped labs, open spaces, plethora of sports and recreational opportunities and chance to participate in various competitions.

HIGHEST RATINGS: Academic rigour, selection process & value for money

BOARD: ICSE: Nursery to Class 12 Annual fees: Not disclosed

STUDENTS: Up to class 10 around 2,000 and Class 11-12 — 130

STUDENT-TEACHER RATIO: 28:1

We entered the 11th year of our academic journey. Our students are making us proud with their achievements. Kalyani Patnaik, principal

5. DON BOSCO HIGH SCHOOL

Nathalal Parekh Marg, Matunga | donboscomatunga.com

HISTORY: The school was established in 1942 and is managed by the ‘Salesians of Don Bosco’ (SDB).

UNIQUE FEATURES: The overall development of the child is fostered through compulsory sports for every child, besides an international academic curriculum — a formula successfully applied for over 100 years. The school management has a deep faith in the love of humanity and charity.

HIGHEST RATINGS: Value for money, selection process & academic rigour

BOARD: Maharashtra State Board

ANNUAL FEES: Pre-primary — ₹47,200 to ₹50,000

STUDENTS: 2,625

STUDENT-TEACHER RATIO: 26:1 (roughly)

It’s an honour to be considered as one of the city’s leading schools. We believe in high ideals and excellence in the field of education.

Bernard Fernandes, principal

6. BOMBAY SCOTTISH SCHOOL, POWAI

Raheja Vihar, Off. Chandivli Farm Road, Powai | http://bombayscottish.in/powai/home.php

HISTORY: The school has its origin in 1847 when a small orphanage for girls, Scottish Female Orphanage, in Byculla was set up. In commemoration of 150 years of existence of the Bombay Scottish School, a school at Powai was established in 1997.

UNIQUE FEATURES: The school has initiated a discussion forum to encourage kids to research, analyse and suggest creative solutions for global issues.

HIGHEST RATINGS: Academic rigour, selection process & value for money

BOARD: ICSE

ANNUAL FEES: ₹90,000

STUDENTS: 1,521

STUDENT-TEACHER RATIO: 40:1

Our aim is to raise our students to become good human beings and face life’s challenges with perseverance and faith in the Almighty.

Jane Kotian , principal

6. ST. GREGORIOS HIGH SCHOOL

VN Purav Marg, Chembur | www.stgregoriosschool.net

HISTORY: The school was founded in 1994. It is celebrating its silver jubilee year.

UNIQUE FEATURES: Daily assembly programmes are conducted to give new updates and create awareness about the diversity in the Indian culture. The school undertakes project-based national, international educational trips, EUMIND, Community Service, exchange programmes and participates in HMUN Conferences and Oxford MUN.

HIGHEST RATINGS: Academic rigour, value for money & selection process

BOARD: ICSE

ANNUAL FEES: ₹60,000

STUDENTS: 2,460

STUDENT-TEACHER RATIO: 40:1

The school aims at creating students who are entrenched in strong core Indian values but are global in their vision.

Rashmi Ambavane, Principal

8. PAWAR PUBLIC SCHOOL, BHANDUP

LBS Road, Bhandup (West)| www.ppsbhandup.com

HISTORY: It is an unaided private school managed by Pawar Public Charitable Trust. It is the flagship school of Pawar Public Charitable Trust which opened its doors to students in 2006.

UNIQUE FEATURES: The school has professional and dedicated facilitators. Peer tutoring and parallel teaching in lower classes and individual coaching to grade 10 students for boards have been yielding rich dividends.

HIGHEST RATINGS: Value for money, academic rigour & selection process

BOARD: ICSE Annual fees: ₹67,740

STUDENTS: 2,538

STUDENT-TEACHER RATIO: 40:1

The school provides a challenging learning environment. We strive to get better every day by blending digital and traditional learnings.

Suma Das, principal

9. PAWAR PUBLIC SCHOOL, KANDIVLI

Opp. Poisar Gymkhana, New Saibaba Nagar, Kandivli (West) | www.ppskandivali.com

HISTORY: It is the third educational institution set up by Pawar Public Charitable Trust in 2010. The school is committed to providing a safe and intellectually challenging environment to students.

UNIQUE FEATURES: Learning is structured around themes and concepts. Evaluation is based on observation, participation in class activities and ability to act independently.

HIGHEST RATINGS: Value for money, academic rigour & selection process

BOARD: ICSE

ANNUAL FEES: ₹59,550

STUDENTS: 1,981

STUDENT-TEACHER RATIO: 20:1 in pre-primary section and 40:1 in primary and secondary sections

The school provides education for thinking, reasoning, and value education for universal citizenship.

Pramila Kudva, principal

10. THE GREEN ACRES ACADEMY, CHEMBUR

411-2/A Hemu, Kalani Marg, Natvar Parikh Chowk,Sindhi Society, Chembur | www.tgaa.in

HISTORY: The school commenced in 2012 with four teachers and 14 students in a small set up.

UNIQUE FEATURES: Created by the Acres Foundation, the ‘8-4-8TM’ approach guides the school’s areas of focus, curricula, outcomes and teaching methodologies. It comprises eight key beliefs in core principles, four areas of focus and eight aspects of growth.

HIGHEST RATINGS: Academic rigour, value for money & selection process

BOARD: ICSE

ANNUAL FEES: Admission fee— ₹1.20L, tuition fee— ₹1.05L for nursery to senior kg, ₹1.08L for Class 1 to 8

STUDENTS: 2,038

STUDENT-TEACHER RATIO: 40:4 (Nursery to Sr Kg), 40:2 (Grade 1), 40:1 (Primary and secondary)

Our motto is to make students understand how to fix the gaps rather than mugging up. We believe in deep conceptual learning.

Rohan Parikh, MD and governing board member