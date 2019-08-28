BEST union leaders begin hunger strike

mumbai

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 00:40 IST

The action committee of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employees’ unions started an indefinite hunger strike demanding a wage hike for its staff on Tuesday.

The Sanyukta Kamagar Kruti Samiti, under the leadership of union leader Shashank Rao, warned of an indefinite strike if the administration does not listen to their demands.

On Tuesday evening, the union members met the BEST administration but claimed that no concrete decision was taken. “Despite meeting the administration and talking to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief, there has been no concrete reply from either of them. We have started our hunger strike and will continue it till the management comes out with a solution. If the BEST administration fails to provide a solution then an indefinite strike will be called,” said Rao.

BEST administration, on the other hand, said that it will hold talks with all unions and a conclusive decision will be taken soon. “We have met the union’s members and discussions are going on,” said SunilKumar Bagde, general manager, BEST.

Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said, “I met the municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, general manager Surendra Bagde, chairman Anil Patankar, and union leader Shashank Rao this evening. Shiv Sena’s stand is that all the demands of the employees should be met. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take a review meeting in the next two days and will decide the future course of action.”

Meanwhile, BEST committee chairperson Anil Patankar, stated that the administration has assured to resolve the issue. “The administration has assured to come with a formula to resolve the issue after listening to all the unions,” said Patankar.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 00:40 IST