Better public transport will help improve air quality in Mumbai: BMC

These buses will be rolled out in the next three months. The first 100 buses within a month. Pardeshi, however, accepted that a lot more needed to be done to address dust pollution in the city.

mumbai Updated: Aug 10, 2019 01:56 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Mumbai
Expanding the city’s public transport system and discouraging private vehicles is the civic body’s solution to improve air quality in Mumbai.
Expanding the city's public transport system and discouraging private vehicles is the civic body's solution to improve air quality in Mumbai.(HT File)
         

Expanding the city’s public transport system and discouraging private vehicles is the civic body’s solution to improve air quality in Mumbai.

“Public transport is the focus,” said BMC commissioner Parveen Pardeshi at a conference addressing air pollution problems in Mumbai. The programme, ‘Clearing the Air on Air Pollution’, was organised by environment groups Conservation Action Trust (CAT) and Waatavaran at Royal Bombay Yacht Club, Colaba. “The BEST fleet is being increased by 3,200 buses, most of which will be minibuses, either electric or running on CNG,” Pardeshi said.

These buses will be rolled out in the next three months. The first 100 buses within a month. Pardeshi, however, accepted that a lot more needed to be done to address dust pollution in the city. “The civic chief asked us to share recommendations of the workshop to work out a strategy and take action to improve air quality,” said Debi Goenka from CAT

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 00:17 IST

