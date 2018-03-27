Bhide not involved in Bhima Koregaon violence: CM gives clean chit to right-wing leader

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday gave a clean chit to right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide, who is facing allegations in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case, saying the investigating agency did not find any direct evidence of his involvement.

Fadnavis told the assembly that the investigating agencies checked various call records, locations of Bhide and key leaders of his organisation for the last six months, but found nothing objectionable. The CM said Bhide was not found to be in contact with people involved in the violence.

“The First Information Report (FIR) was registered on the basis of the complaint registered by a woman complainant. During the recording of her statement before the judicial magistrate she said her complaint was based on heresy and she had no evidence of his involvement. She said she had mentioned Bhide’s name on the basis of what she heard from people around. There is no direct involvement of Bhide in the case and no question arises of taking action against him,” said Fadnavis while responding to the long debate on law and order in the state.

“Having said this, I want to clarify that the investigation has not been shut yet. Police have been investigating fresh evidence that has come to the fore. Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh chief Prakash Ambedkar has given me more documents and we have assured them that it will be investigated,” Fadnavis said.

Bhide, founder and head of the ShivPratisthan Hindustan organisation, is facing allegations of instigating violence.

Fadnavis said the Bhima Koregaon violence was a blot on the state and the government would not spare anybody irrespective of his social or political stature.

He also announced to take up the maintenance and makeover of Sambhaji Maharaj memorial at Vadu and Vijay Stambh (memorial of Mahar soldiers) at Bhima Koregaon.

Lakhs of Dalits assemble at the battle memorial at Bhima Koregaon on January 1 every year. This year, they were attacked by some groups that led to violence.