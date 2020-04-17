Bhiwandi residents shower respect on cops

mumbai

When a squad of policemen conducted a flag march on the streets of Bhiwandi on Friday, residents came to the windows, balconies and roads to shower them with flower petals.

There was a loud clapping as the police personnel marched on the streets at Shivaji Chowk, Ajay Nagar, Gokul Nagar and Kombdapada in Bhiwandi. Deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi, Rajkumar Shinde led the march.

Some residents were waiting on streets, maintaining distance with each other, and cheering for the cops.

Even the city’s mayor Pratibha Patil and local politicians lined up on roads clapping for the police force.

“This is the least we can do for the cops who are on guard day and night without a break,” said Sunil Patil, 45, a resident of Anand Nagar.