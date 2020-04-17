e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Bhiwandi residents shower respect on cops

Bhiwandi residents shower respect on cops

There was a loud clapping as the police personnel marched on the streets at Shivaji Chowk, Ajay Nagar, Gokul Nagar and Kombdapada in Bhiwandi

mumbai Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:57 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustan Times
Residents came to the windows, balconies and roads to shower cops with flower petals.
Residents came to the windows, balconies and roads to shower cops with flower petals.(HT Photo)
         

When a squad of policemen conducted a flag march on the streets of Bhiwandi on Friday, residents came to the windows, balconies and roads to shower them with flower petals.

There was a loud clapping as the police personnel marched on the streets at Shivaji Chowk, Ajay Nagar, Gokul Nagar and Kombdapada in Bhiwandi. Deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi, Rajkumar Shinde led the march.

Some residents were waiting on streets, maintaining distance with each other, and cheering for the cops.

Even the city’s mayor Pratibha Patil and local politicians lined up on roads clapping for the police force.

“This is the least we can do for the cops who are on guard day and night without a break,” said Sunil Patil, 45, a resident of Anand Nagar.

top news
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

mumbai news