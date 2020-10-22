e-paper
Biker booked for assaulting auto driver with dagger in Virar near Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:59 IST
Ram Parmar
A biker allegedly assaulted an autorickshaw driver with a kirpan (dagger) in Virar on Wednesday evening. In retaliation, the driver assaulted also the woman. Both the biker, Manjeet Kaur, 50, and the auto driver, Durgesh Patil, 35, have filed complaints against each other with Arnala Coastal police. Kaur has been booked by the police.

A video of the incident went viral on Thursday on social media. Kaur, who was riding a scooter, came very close to Patil’s autorickshaw at Agarwal Circle in Virar (West). The duo got into an argument during which Kaur pulled out a dagger from her bag and threatened Patil. The latter then slapped and punched Kaur. Kaur then assaulted Patil with the dagger. Patil sustained minor bruises on his left abdomen.

Later both of them approached Arnala police station. After hearing both sides, Kaur was booked Kaur under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon) of the Indian Penal Code. The police also registered a non-cognisable offence against Patil. No arrest was made.

