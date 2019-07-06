Biker, pillion rider die after being hit by trailer on Thane-Belapur road

Two persons died after the bike they were travelling on was hit by a trailer on the Thane-Belapur road early morning on Friday. The victims – Vijay More, 33, a Digha resident, and Pradeep Ingle, 34, Airoli resident – were both autorickshaw drivers, said police.

The trailer driver, who fled the spot after the incident, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. “We are trying to trace him and will arrest him soon,” said an officer from the Rabale MIDC police station.

“More was riding the bike and Ingle was sitting pillion. They were in the area around the police station when the incident took place. They were both taken to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to the injuries,” said the officer.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 00:22 IST