Bizman tries to buy N95 masks, loses ₹12.29 lakh to phishing

mumbai

Updated: May 12, 2020 20:18 IST

A 35-year-old businessman from Borivli lost ₹12.29 lakh to a phishing fraud. The man contacted a fake company selling Covid-19 related materials through a popular search engine and ended up paying an advance of ₹12.29 lakh. An FIR has been registered on Sunday.

According to Borivli police, the complainant wanted to buy N95 surgical and respiratory face masks, thermometers and safety goggles as they are in high demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On April 3, he searched for companies selling these materials on the internet and found a company which turned out to be fake.

He communicated with them on the mobile number given on the website.

Between April 16 to April 20 he transferred the money. Days later his bank informed him that the company he sent the money to was fake, as they had received complaints from other clients.

“My bank told me that they have frozen the account of where the money was sent, but to return my money they need an FIR in English. I also checked the fraudulent website again and found it on the sixth search page with several people complaining against it,” said the complainant.

Laxman Dumbre, senior police inspector of Borivli police station did not respond to our calls.