Friday, Dec 20, 2019
BJP slams Sena for visiting EY firm, stages walkout

mumbai Updated: Dec 19, 2019 23:14 IST
Expressing outrage at Shiv Sena corporators and BMC top officials for visiting professional services firm, Ernst & Young’s (EY) office last week, the BJP staged a walkout from the standing committee meeting on Thursday.

After submitting a point of order in the committee about the issue, group leader of the BJP in BMC, Manoj Kotak, said, “Members of the standing committee and top officials from the administration officially visited a private organisation’s office last week. This is unprecedented and wrong. It was an effort to pressure the administration into increasing the rate of existing EY contracts by 40%.”

Yashwant Jadhav, committe chairman, said, “This is the BJP’s political stunt. They wanted to hamper the proceedings of the standing committee. An urgent point of order is presented out of schedule only if it is extremely serious. That was not the case on Thursday. If BJP’s allegation of an increase in the cost of EY’s contract by 40% is true, Sena will ensure the administration does not do this.”

