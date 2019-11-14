BJP state executive meet: Fadnavis says govt can’t be formed without BJP

mumbai

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:43 IST

In a bid to boost the morale of party legislators and send out a signal that he was not yet bowing out of the race to form the next government in Maharashtra, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said government can’t be formed in the state without the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He also said efforts of the three parties – Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena – to form the government would fall flat on its face and even if they formed the government, it would not last for more than six months.

Fadnavis said this in his address to the BJP’s 105 newly-elected legislators as well as members of the legislative council on late Thursday evening, on day one of the three-day state executive meeting at the party office in Dadar. The state-level huddle is aimed at an organisational rejig to appoint a new state unit, starting from new district-level chiefs to the state president. However, the meeting is being held in the backdrop of the BJP’s failure to install its government in the state for a second tenure, even after winning most legislators in the state Assembly polls.

“Fadnavis said that no government can be formed in Maharashtra by excluding the BJP. This is the political reality in the state today. The party will take the right decision at the right time,” said a party legislator.

The former chief minister is also learnt to have told the legislators that a three-party government will not be successful in Maharashtra. “If such a government even comes to power, it will not last for more than six months, so our government will have to be formed eventually,” Fadnavis said, in his address to the MLAs.

It is also learnt that the former CM said the Sena had benefitted and won 56 seats thanks to the BJP’s campaign. He pointed out that while BJP leaders campaigned for the Sena, the latter had not done the same for its ally.

Besides Fadnavis, state chief Chandrakant Patil also made a presentation for the MLAs, analysing the poll results to show the party had won a clear mandate across communities and constituencies.

Former minister Ashish Shelar said the core committee members of the party were keeping a close watch on the political developments of the three remaining parties that were attempting to form the government.

“In the state executive, we took a decision that all MLAs should go to rural areas to assist farmers, who have lost their crops due to unseasonal rain. They should campaign for two-three days to ensure that the farmers get speedy relief. We have also decided that MLAs will go to work on our party organisation across 90,000 poll booths in the state,” said Shelar.

Party insiders said although the BJP leadership showed confidence that the party would form the government again, there is some despondency in the cadre. A majority of the party MLAs, however, also feel there is no need to compromise with the Sena or patch up the alliance again.

“The way Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been speaking about our party leaders now and even in the past five years, the alliance was on the breaking point. With PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah in the Centre, we are still confident that the BJP will form the government at the end of the day. Only turncoats who joined the BJP for immediate benefit are unhappy,” said a party’s two-term MLA.

Meanwhile, a party MP Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar on Thursday claimed that nine NCP legislators were in touch with him, further giving rise to speculation that the BJP may be looking at breaking legislators to bolster its numbers to prove a majority in the Assembly. Earlier, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane had said Fadnavis had asked him to get to work to take efforts to form their government in Maharashtra. He indicated that he would do anything in his power to ensure this.