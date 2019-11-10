BKC-Chunabhatti corridor opening postponed

mumbai

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 00:24 IST

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to postpone the opening of the 1.6-km corridor from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Chunabhatti.

MMRDA had earlier announced that the corridor would be opened for motorists from Saturday. It was also lit up ahead of the inauguration, on Friday night.

However, officials blamed the unseasonal rain for the delay, stating that some final work was left unfinished. “It will take a couple of days more to finish the work,” said RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

Following protests led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on October 27, regarding delays in the launch of the corridor, the MMRDA had stated that it would be opened from November 9. NCP leader and the legislator from Anushakti Nagar Nawab Malik, who visited the site on Friday night along with other NCP workers, said that the work has not been completed yet and it will take two more days.

The BKC-Chunabhatti corridor will provide motorists with direct access to BKC from the eastern express highway and will reduce travel time by 30 minutes. Mumbaiites expressed disappointment over the connector not being inaugurated on Saturday.

“It was quite a let-down. The MMRDA had also tweeted that the corridor is open to all, but later deleted the tweet without issuing any clarification,” said Ravinarayan Seshan, a resident of Matunga, who tried to access the connector on Saturday morning.