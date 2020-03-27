BM looks for space to build China-like hospital

mumbai

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:49 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is scouting for a land parcel to build a dedicated hospital in modular style with 500-1,000 beds to treat Covid-19 patients in 50-60 days, similar to China where such a 1,000-bed structure was built in 10 days. The structure, which won’t be RCC, can hold up in the monsoon, storm or earthquake.

The BMC currently has more than 500 beds that can be used as quarantine facility, however, the aim is to increase the capacity to 2,000 beds, using the space of private hospitals, hotels, government hostels, and peripheral civic hospitals. The civic body is looking at increasing the number of beds to handle a sudden spike in cases and as a long-term infrastructure to tackle the disease.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “We are in the process of identifying a land parcel where a new hospital can be created for coronavirus patients. The hospital will be civic-run, but the resources will be pooled in by private entities, who can help via corporate social responsibility (CSR).”

Velrasu added, “This hospital will be multi-storey and will be modular structure. The plan is for 1,000 beds, but the situation is still evolving. We are trying to use a land parcel that is marked for hospital in the Development Plan 2034. It will also depend on how the situation goes further.”

Currently, Kasturba Hospital, with 100 beds, is the hub for coronavirus testing in the city. Later, the Seven Hills Hospital – which was dysfunctional – was converted into a 350-bedded quarantine facility. Further, the Reliance Foundation recently contributed towards setting up a 100-bed quarantine facility in Seven Hills Hospital.