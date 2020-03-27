e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BM looks for space to build China-like hospital

BM looks for space to build China-like hospital

mumbai Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:49 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is scouting for a land parcel to build a dedicated hospital in modular style with 500-1,000 beds to treat Covid-19 patients in 50-60 days, similar to China where such a 1,000-bed structure was built in 10 days. The structure, which won’t be RCC, can hold up in the monsoon, storm or earthquake.

The BMC currently has more than 500 beds that can be used as quarantine facility, however, the aim is to increase the capacity to 2,000 beds, using the space of private hospitals, hotels, government hostels, and peripheral civic hospitals. The civic body is looking at increasing the number of beds to handle a sudden spike in cases and as a long-term infrastructure to tackle the disease.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “We are in the process of identifying a land parcel where a new hospital can be created for coronavirus patients. The hospital will be civic-run, but the resources will be pooled in by private entities, who can help via corporate social responsibility (CSR).”

Velrasu added, “This hospital will be multi-storey and will be modular structure. The plan is for 1,000 beds, but the situation is still evolving. We are trying to use a land parcel that is marked for hospital in the Development Plan 2034. It will also depend on how the situation goes further.”

Currently, Kasturba Hospital, with 100 beds, is the hub for coronavirus testing in the city. Later, the Seven Hills Hospital – which was dysfunctional – was converted into a 350-bedded quarantine facility. Further, the Reliance Foundation recently contributed towards setting up a 100-bed quarantine facility in Seven Hills Hospital.

top news
France, US among other nations to evacuate 14,000 stranded in India
France, US among other nations to evacuate 14,000 stranded in India
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
Covid-19 update: Home ministry grants exemptions for agricultural sector
Covid-19 update: Home ministry grants exemptions for agricultural sector
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Apple launches a free coronavirus screening website, app
Apple launches a free coronavirus screening website, app
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news