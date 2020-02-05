BMC budget: ₹183 crore for new tourism department

mumbai

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 00:57 IST

For the first time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget has provided a fillip to tourism in Mumbai. With an allocation of ₹183.03 crore, the civic body budget 2020-21 has made provisions to create a dedicated department of tourism in BMC, which will be headed by a municipal officer. The budget has also paved the way to tie-up with hospitality partners, such as travel agents and travel experts as guides, to promote the city’s heritage and nature tourism.

On January 28, HT had first reported about BMC’s decision to create a dedicated tourism department, and boast the venture in the budget for the upcoming financial year.

The budget has proposed eco-tourism activities around the reservoirs of Tansa, Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar dams. BMC would organise activities such as cycling tours around dams, nature trails, bird watching, star gazing, camping, and non-motorised water sports in these areas. BMC will assign experts to accompany tourists on organised tours, who will also explain the complex projects undertaken by the civic body.

As part of its heritage tours, BMC will undertake activities to popularise Mumbai’s history with guided tours in heritage areas, music shows in urban spaces and community activities such as food festivals.

The budget also provides for a wildlife conservation breeding centre for endangered species under BMC’s nature conservation and awareness programme at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan (Byculla zoo).

Essential amenities such as toilets, drinking water kiosks, signages and plaques, at beaches, gardens, forts, and other tourist places will also be improved, the budget stated.

The maintenance, development and beautification of the city’s forts at Worli, Sewri and Bandra have also found a special mention in the budget. The BMC said this will be undertaken through a public private partnership (PPP) model, with the help of a citizens’ group called Nagar.

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said, “We will undertake the basic revamp of forts, such as removal of encroachments and slums around and within their premises, improve public accessibility to the forts, and provide pathways and lighting. Architects associated with Nagar have agreed to help BMC for this project.”