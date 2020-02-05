e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / BMC budget: ₹183 crore for new tourism department

BMC budget: ₹183 crore for new tourism department

mumbai Updated: Feb 05, 2020 00:57 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustantimes
         

For the first time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget has provided a fillip to tourism in Mumbai. With an allocation of ₹183.03 crore, the civic body budget 2020-21 has made provisions to create a dedicated department of tourism in BMC, which will be headed by a municipal officer. The budget has also paved the way to tie-up with hospitality partners, such as travel agents and travel experts as guides, to promote the city’s heritage and nature tourism.

On January 28, HT had first reported about BMC’s decision to create a dedicated tourism department, and boast the venture in the budget for the upcoming financial year.

The budget has proposed eco-tourism activities around the reservoirs of Tansa, Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar dams. BMC would organise activities such as cycling tours around dams, nature trails, bird watching, star gazing, camping, and non-motorised water sports in these areas. BMC will assign experts to accompany tourists on organised tours, who will also explain the complex projects undertaken by the civic body.

As part of its heritage tours, BMC will undertake activities to popularise Mumbai’s history with guided tours in heritage areas, music shows in urban spaces and community activities such as food festivals.

The budget also provides for a wildlife conservation breeding centre for endangered species under BMC’s nature conservation and awareness programme at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan (Byculla zoo).

Essential amenities such as toilets, drinking water kiosks, signages and plaques, at beaches, gardens, forts, and other tourist places will also be improved, the budget stated.

The maintenance, development and beautification of the city’s forts at Worli, Sewri and Bandra have also found a special mention in the budget. The BMC said this will be undertaken through a public private partnership (PPP) model, with the help of a citizens’ group called Nagar.

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said, “We will undertake the basic revamp of forts, such as removal of encroachments and slums around and within their premises, improve public accessibility to the forts, and provide pathways and lighting. Architects associated with Nagar have agreed to help BMC for this project.”

top news
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
‘Outdated’: Army chief on CAG report on gear shortage in Siachen, Ladakh
‘Outdated’: Army chief on CAG report on gear shortage in Siachen, Ladakh
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News