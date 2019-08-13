BMC got 1,578 pothole plaints in 30 days

mumbai

Aug 13, 2019

A total of 1,578 pothole complaints were lodged with the civic body in 30 days.

With more than a month to go till the monsoon ends, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already received 2,648 complaints from June 10 to August 7, according to civic body data. Last year, the BMC had received 2,200 pothole complaints by August 27.

This year, Andheri and Vile Parle saw the most number of pothole complaints — 370.

The BMC claims to have attended to 2,234 — 84.37% — of the total pothole complaints. There were 1,070 complaints from June 10 to July 8.

According to civic officials, the rise in pothole complaints was due to the increase in platforms for citizens to complain.

“People can register complaints on the civic body’s mobile app as well as on Twitter. There can be repeat complaints of the same potholes on Twitter and the mobile app,” said a senior civic official, who did not wish to be named.

“Most of the time, there might be a couple of small potholes on a small patch of road, but complaints are made against each of them, increasing the total number of pothole complaints. Complaints of loose gravel or a bad patch are also registered as pothole complaints,” said Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner (roads).

According to a former roads engineer from the BMC, the civic body has categorised craters. The BMC identifies four types of different craters — cavity, trench, paver block and loose gravel.

While cavities and trenches are craters around manholes or utility covers, paver blocks and loose gravel craters are formed due to sinking of blocks and poor quality of roads. Craters apart from these are considered as potholes.

Singhal said the BMC is analysing potholes that reappear on a particular road.

“All complaints will be analysed to identify notorious stretches across the city and work out a permanent solution for them. Pothole complaints are attended on priority,” he said

Aug 13, 2019