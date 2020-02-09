BMC offers 5% rebate on property tax to societies using recycled water

mumbai

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:14 IST

Along with waste segregation and composting, your housing society will soon be able to earn a 5% rebate on property tax by utilising water from sewage treatment plants (STPs).

In its annual budget for financial year 2020-21, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stated that housing societies will get the rebate on property tax if the residents utilise recycled water from STPs.

Last year, the civic body had proposed to introduce a 5% rebate for societies utilising wastewater, along with implementing waste management within their premises.

BMC already offers rebates for waste management by housing societies. Last year in August, the civic body’s standing committee had passed a proposal to offer a 5% rebate for societies processing their wet waste, and an additional 5% for those recycling the dry waste generated within the premises.

“If housing societies start using recycled water on a larger scale, it will reduce the load on the city’s current water supply. Currently, Mumbaiites get about 3,750 MLD [millions of litres per day] of water, against its requirement of 4,200 MLD. So STPs and rainwater harvesting are the next steps towards meeting the water needs of the city,” a senior civic official said.

The recycled wastewater from STPs can be used for non-potable activities such as flushing and gardening.

Commercial complexes on bigger plots have already been mandated to use recycled water, in line with the Union environment ministry guidelines.

Establishments with more than 20,000-square-metre built-up area must mandatorily set up STPs to meet their excess water requirements, as per rules.