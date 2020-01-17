e-paper
BMC officials ask moviegoers for feedback on its short films

mumbai Updated: Jan 17, 2020 00:30 IST
Eeshanpriya M S
Eeshanpriya M S
To improve its image among citizens, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week assigned one official for every civic ward to visit the prime theatres under their jurisdiction and take feedback from moviegoers on the civic body’s five short films screened before the commencement of a movie.

The officials have been asked to record the moviegoers’ opinions about BMC’s services and if the short films have helped in creating awareness about the civic body, or if they know the work done by the corporation.

Speaking on the initiative, municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said, “The purpose behind the task is to help civic officials improve their service delivery through citizens’ feedback. This also helps us in delivering our message and creating awareness on civic issues, such as littering, illegal water connections and sustainable solid waste disposal.”

Last month, the civic body had approached several theatre franchises to screen its informative films, ranging from two-three minutes, on the water department, solid waste management department and education department, in a bid to help create awareness among the masses about the civic body’s work.

The BMC does not incur any expenditure for screening the short films, as they are being shown under the theatres’ quota of government’s informative advertisements.

