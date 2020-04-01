BMC plans coronavirus quarantine facilities on cruise ships and floatels

mumbai

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:02 IST

To create more space for coronavirus patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to turn cruise ships and floating hotels in the city into quarantine facilities.

BMC plans to use floating hotels that are currently anchored along the Mumbai coast or cruise ships near the Gateway of India as backup quarantine areas if needed.

BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi directed civic body officials on Tuesday to identify private space to accommodate those who have been asked to self-isolate but cannot as they live in small houses.

Harshad Kale, deputy municipal commissioner, confirmed that cruise ships will be used for quarantine facilities.

“We are in touch with one such ship owner who operates between Mumbai and Goa and has around 300 to 350 rooms available. The plan is to have a backup option ready if the situation worsens further,” he said.

On Tuesday, Pardeshi ordered all ward offices to find vacant spaces in residential buildings, lodges, hotels, clubs, exhibition halls, colleges, hostels, ships, and gymkhanas. Further, to provide temporary shelters to stranded migrant labourers and the homeless, the civic body has identified nine unoccupied buildings across the city and a large commercial space where arrangements are being made.

A civic official said that currently, they are focusing on getting in touch with owners of commercial ships as they already have rooms and beds.

“We are also in touch with officials from the Mumbai Port Trust and Maharashtra Maritime Board who will help us get in touch with cruise owners. The focus is on cruise ships currently, considering they have the infrastructure ready, whereas for floating hotels we will have to set up basic facilities like rooms and beds,” the official said.