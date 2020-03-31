BMC seals 146 areas that have seen coronavirus positive patients or their contacts

mumbai

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:07 IST

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed 146 containment zones (areas where a patient has tested positive or close contacts of positive patients reside), calling them ‘no-go zones’. The BMC has sealed containment zones with the help of police, barring those living there from stepping out. The BMC claims it will ensure the supply of essential goods and services to these areas.

In south Mumbai, 48 areas have been identified as containment zones, including in Malabar Hill, Walkeshwar, Peddar Road, Belasis Road, Worli Koliwada and Prabhadevi. In Worli, on Monday, eight cases were identified, after which the area was sealed. The total number of Covid-19 positive cases from Worli Koliwada shot up to 10 on Tuesday, as two more tested positive. Moreover, 13 Covid-19 cases were reported from a chawl in Prabhadevi, where a woman who operated a mess was tested positive on March 24. She died of Covid-19 three days later. As Worli Koliwada is a densely populated fishermen’s village with a population of 80,000-odd people, the BMC said it will not be possible to test every one for Covid-19. However, there will be a health awareness camp at the Koliwada from Wednesday, a 24x7 dispensary, and an ambulance on stand-by. A senior civic officer said, “The most challenging aspect of this is providing groceries and delivering milk.”

In the western suburbs, 46 areas have been identified, with Bandra West and Khar topping the list. These locations include Hill Road, SV Road, 21st Road, Government Colony in Bandra East. Another locality, Bimbisar Nagar in Goregaon East, was sealed on Monday evening after a 25-year-old UK-returned woman tested positive. The BMC have also tested the help, and family members of the 25-year-old woman.

The eastern suburbs have 48 such zones, with Chembur and Ghatkopar topping the list with 35 spots. Harshad Kale, deputy municipal commissioner of BMC, told HT: “We have already started securing the ‘no-go zones’ with the help of police.”

On Tuesday, municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi asked all 24 ward officers in the city to identify vacant places for quarantining close contacts of positive patients, who live in smaller homes and can’t be quarantined. For this, Pardeshi has ordered all ward offices to find vacant spaces in residential buildings, lodges, hotels, clubs, exhibition halls, colleges, hostels, ships and gymkhanas.

The commissioner in a circular issued on Tuesday also urged all private medical clinics and lab to stay open and attend to all patients having medical emergency. The BMC has also appealed to the general public to not use sodium hydrochloride for fumigation purpose on their own, but allow the civic body to do it. On Tuesday, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar announced she would donate her one month’s salary to the chief minister relief fund for fighting coronavirus.

Further, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also asked BMC officials to carry out proper tests in all 24 wards of the city.

(Inputs by Eeshanpriya MS and Sagar Pillai)