BMC to appoint consultant to improve Swachh Rank

mumbai

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 00:58 IST

To improve Mumbai’s ranking in the Swachh Survekshan index, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will appoint a Project Implementation Unit (PIU). The unit will work on a consulting basis and help the civic body effectively implement all steps required to ace a score on the survey, including raising public awareness. It will prepare a fortnightly or monthly awareness document which will include information, education and communication on the matter.

In May 2019, Mumbai’s rank dropped 31 points to Rank 41, partly owing to citizens’ perception, awareness and feedback.

Kiran Dighavkar, nodal officer of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, said, “There are a lot of technicalities under Swachh Survekshan that this consultant will help in understanding. The Central government has approved a standard cost any civic body can allot to appointing a guide to help them through the process. This consultant will help Mumbai improve its rank. He will advise on what should be done and how to earn more points. It includes segregation and composting of waste, documentation, as well as raising public awareness.”

The consultant will help the BMC to prepare a waste management plan, organise capacity-building programmes, workshops, seminars and cross-learning visits of government staff.

The BMC has finalised consultant M/s Ernst & Young for PIU for one year at a cost of Rs50 lakh. Officials said E&Y is impanelled by the state without tenders. A proposal for the appointment will be tabled before the standing committee on Wednesday.

