BMC to check on those screened at airport between Jan and Feb

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:15 IST

With 66% of the state’s patients being asymptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to widen the scope of its follow-ups, and check on people who were screened at the Mumbai airport between January and February, but were not asked to be quarantined as they were asymptomatic.

According to the state public health department’s study of 181 coronavirus positive cases, 66% patients did not have symptoms, 14% had symptoms, 3% were critical, 13% were discharged and 4% died.

Between January 18 and March 22, 2.72 lakh passengers were screened at the Mumbai airport. It was only since the last week of February that asymptomatic passengers, too, were asked to be home quarantined. From March 16, the BMC has been stamping the back of the palm of those who are asked to be home quarantined for 14 days. Starting March 23, the Centre restricted all outgoing and incoming international flights.

Sandhya Nandekar, assistant municipal commissioner, R North ward, which includes Dahisar and Borivli, said, “We started home quarantining passengers after screening at airport only recently. All 24 wards have been asked to get in touch with those who were asymptomatic during January and early February period. We have formed teams to contact them and get them to undergo tests if need be.”

A coronavirus positive person has symptoms such as coughing, breathlessness and fever. However, many Covid-19 positive patients don’t have the symptoms because their immunity can stave off the infection, even though they are carrying the virus. BMC officials claimed such patients can become carriers, and spread disease to others.

Chanda Jadhav, assistant municipal commissioner of A ward, which covers Churchgate and Colaba, said, “We are visiting all houses where people were asked to be home quarantined for 14 days for tests. We are also counselling those who have travel history, but were not asked to be home quarantined.”

In Bandra East, which houses the CM’s family, the H-East ward is carrying out a door-to-door survey to ensure nobody has symptoms. Ashok Khairnar, assistant municipal commissioner of the ward, said, “We have formed 10 teams, and we are going to visit each house in our ward, irrespective of the travel history. We are asking a set of questions, and if necessary, test can be conducted for those identified.”